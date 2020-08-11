https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/11/sorry-karens-jordan-schatchel-rains-all-over-the-lefts-parade-with-thread-about-new-zealand-and-4-new-cases/

Boy oh boy, the Left was sure tootin’ New Zealand’s horn (yikes, bad visual!) for having no new COVID cases … why it was only just yesterday they were using the tiny little country as a way to shame Trump and America for our COVID SURGE.

DA DA DAAAAH!

Welp, sounds like they have four new cases in New Zealand which you would think isn’t the end of the world but holy COW:

It’s a virus.

Locking down everything over FOUR CASES?!

Pretending any country can stop all people from catching it is just silly.

Keep going:

Moves FAST.

Four cases.

1

2

3

4

Sounds like Democrats in America, unsustainable and insane.

Oh, come on, you were thinking it.

Wild.

And terrifying.

THEY’RE GOING TO RUN OUT OF TOILET PAPER.

But CHINA VIRUS!

Nobody should have to live like that.

Let’s hear it for 2020!

***

