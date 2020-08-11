https://www.foxnews.com/media/washington-post-antifa-publicist-glamorous-feature-portland

The Washington Post is being accused of “sounding like Antifa’s publicist” by publishing a bizarre photo gallery of Portland protesters that glorified the city’s sometimes violent demonstrators.

“Antifa sympathizers in the media whitewashed the left-wing group’s violence yet again this past weekend, gifting them with a glossy photo essay in The Washington Post,” Media Research Center news analyst Kristine Marsh wrote.

TRUMP RIPS PORTLAND RIOTERS: ‘THESE ARE REALLY SICK, DISTURBED PEOPLE’

“The Post reporter of course downplayed the violent methods as just ‘vandalism’ of course, before cheering on their ‘stamina and creativity,’” Marsh added. “The paper featured large photos of Antifa protesters… you know average Americans just like you and me. Just decked out in gas masks and black bloc, like you know, average Americans wear to ‘protests.’”

Post reporter Marissa J. Lang teamed up with photographer Leah Nash for the feature published Saturday and headlined, “Trump sent agents to quell unrest. But protest is what Portland does best,” which puts an emphasis on the fashion choices of protesters.

“Dressed in all black with patterned masks and bandannas covering their faces and earplugs to block the burst of explosions,” Lang wrote of sisters who apparently grew up “clapping to protest songs and stomping their feet to chants for justice and peace.”

POLICE BRACE FOR MORE PROTESTS IN PORTLAND AFTER ANOTHER NIGHT OF CLASHES

“In their hands, they cradle bundles of burning sage — an ode to their Native American roots used to calm protesters and clear chemicals from the air,” Lang continued. “In this waterfront city, protests are as natural as the salmon swimming in the Willamette River.”

The president has been denouncing the violent demonstrations in Portland for weeks, and his administration deployed federal agents, including the U.S. Marshals Special Operations Group and a U.S. Customs and Border Protection team based on the U.S.-Mexico border, to protect federal property.

Jeff Bezos’ newspaper then focused on a family who “was tear-gassed on their first night at the demonstrations,” by showing side-by-side photos of each family member appearing how they normally dress compared to their protest garb. All four members wore pink gas masks for the glamorous shots of their protest outfits.

The Post’s feature turned to a veteran who recently “joined the Wall of Vets to stand in front of other demonstrators outside the federal courthouse, creating a barrier between them and federal agents,” according to Lang.

TRUMP URGES PORTLAND TO BRING IN NATIONAL GUARD AMID UNREST

The veteran, who was photographed in a helmet, goggles, gas mask, backpack, Army T-shirt and fancy scarf for his protester glamour shot, claimed that Portland was “under siege by the police.”

Lang then offered that Trump once described Portland as “worse than Afghanistan” and filled with “anarchists,” prompting the Post reporter to find a protester who agreed and paint a vivid picture of her protest outfit of choice.

“On a recent night, a middle school teacher wearing a Mighty Mouse T-shirt, rainbow-striped leggings and a cloth face mask adorned with cherries nodded brightly as she declared, ‘Oh yes, I’m an anarchist,’” Lang wrote.

The photo gallery also featured a woman who allegedly uses herself as a human shield around demonstrators. She was photographed with a bicycle helmet and what appears to be part of a plastic trash can that she uses as a shield.

MARK LEVIN BLASTS WASHINGTON POST OVER COVERAGE OF AG BARR INTERVIEW

Photos of siblings who “burn sage at demonstrations to help de-escalate clashes” and a couple who regularly attend Black Lives Matter events were also featured in the photo gallery.

“Lang tried to soften the radical activists’ image by featuring a family of four, a veteran and “moms” flaunting their ridiculous riot gear along with self-righteous quotes they gave to the paper,” Marsh wrote to describe the piece. “It’s hard not to gag when Lang lovingly described how Portland’s left-wing ‘protests’ are what ‘Portland does best’ and are “as natural as the salmon swimming in the Willamette River.’”

Marsh added that Lang is an “Antifa propagandist,” and the “only real criticism she gave in the piece for the violent movement was that they were too white.”

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost 3 months, bring in the National Guard,” Trump tweeted Monday. “The Mayor and the Governor are putting people’s lives at risk. They will be held responsible.”

He added: “The Guard is ready to act immediately. The Courthouse is secured by Homeland!”

Trump’s tweets come after a riot was declared in Portland, Ore., on Sunday evening, as officers tried to quell unrest that saw protesters march on a police union building, throw objects at officers, block a road, and set dumpster fires, according to reports.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

