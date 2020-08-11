https://babylonbee.com/news/stacey-abrams-graciously-accepts-vp-nomination/

ATLANTA, GA—Failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has graciously accepted Joe Biden’s offer to run as the vice-presidential candidate on his campaign.

After Biden announced his pick today, Abrams quickly gave a speech congratulating the losers and saying she was excited and ready to run a tough race for the next three months.

“Thanks so much, Joe,” she said. “I’m humbled by this victory, and I’m glad you’ve chosen me as the winner. For everyone who lost, I just want to say, it’s really hard putting yourself out there and accepting a loss with grace. And I just want to thank you for doing that and for showing that you can compete with class. You’ll definitely have a part in me and Joe’s administration.”

At publishing time, Abrams had begun giving her acceptance speech for winning the 2020 election.

Breaking: PayPal Now Available Many of you told us you wouldn’t subscribe until we offered PayPal as a payment option. You apparently weren’t bluffing, so we finally caved and added PayPal. Now — like the unbeliever faced with God’s invisible qualities displayed in nature — you are without excuse.

Previous Article Biden: ‘I’ve Selected Kamala Harris To Be Our Next President’ Next Article In Teleprompter Gaffe, Biden Says His Vice Presidential Pick Is ‘Insert Woman Of Color Here’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

