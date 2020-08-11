https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stone-mountain-georgia-warning-demonstrations/2020/08/11/id/981715

The City of Stone Mountain, Georgia, has issued a public warning about planned demonstrations this upcoming weekend by several far-right groups pushing for the preservation of a carving on the side of Stone Mountain that honors the Confederacy.

The nearly 100-foot-tall carving, which depicts Confederate Gens. Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee and Confederate President Jefferson Davis on horseback with their hats pressed against their hearts, has become a focal point for protests and calls to revisit the region’s racist past as communities around the U.S. grapple with questions about which former leaders should be memorialized and honored following police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

“Residents, business owners, and stakeholders may want to consider refraining from travel and other activities within the City that may heighten the risk of engagement with the demonstrators or with any other aspect of the demonstration,” the city said in a statement last Friday.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports local authorities are bracing for possible conflict between the far-right groups and members of the Black militia “Not F—— Around Coalition” that marched with assault rifles, shotguns, and other firearms on Stone Mountain on July 4 in what an organizer said was a demonstration of Second Amendment Rights.

John Fitzgerald Johnson, the leader of the NFAC, on July 4 called for the removal of the carvings.

