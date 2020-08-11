https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/08/11/teacher-worries-virtual-classrooms-will-let-conservative-parents-hear-them-brainwashing-their-kids-about-gender-sexuality-n775709

Do you need another reason to homeschool your kids? You’re about to get one.

On Saturday, a teacher in Philadelphia started a thread on Twitter lamenting that the virtual-classroom model for school might prevent teachers from having “honest conversations about gender/sexuality” with students because parents might be listening.

“So, this fall, virtual class discussions will have many potential spectators — parents, siblings, etc. — in the same room. We’ll never be quite sure who is overhearing the discourse. What does this do for our equity/inclusion work?” tweeted Matthew R. Kay, a founding teacher at Science Leadership Academy (SLA).

“How much have students depended on the (somewhat) secure barriers of our physical classrooms to encourage vulnerability? How many of us have installed some version of ‘what happens here stays here’ to help this?” he continued.

So, according to Kay, lots of teachers encourage their students to keep secrets from their parents about what they’re being taught at school. That’s good to know.

Kay’s big concern is indoctrinating kids about sexuality.

“While conversations about race are in my wheelhouse, and remain a concern in this no-walls environment — I am most intrigued by the damage that ‘helicopter/snowplow’ parents can do in honest conversations about gender/sexuality,” he added. “And while ‘conservative’ parents are my chief concern — I know that the damage can come from the left too. If we are engaged in the messy work of destabilizing a kids [sic] racism or homophobia or transphobia — how much do we want their classmates’ parents piling on?”

Why shouldn’t parents hear your “discourse”. @MattRKay is hiding comments, he will not be able to hide this one. Parents pay attention to what your kids are being taught. pic.twitter.com/FeMO4m8XlX — Low&Slow (@ClaudesBBQ) August 9, 2020

While this is obviously just one Twitter thread, are we really expected to believe there aren’t a significant number of other teachers with the same concerns—that their attempts to brainwash kids with leftist propaganda will be hampered by the virtual class model during the pandemic? Kay even acknowledged this by asking how many teachers have some version of a “what happens here stays here” policy in their classrooms.

So, here we have a teacher treating parents, particularly conservative parents, as the enemy of the schools’ secret agenda to brainwash kids into being goodthinking leftists who buy into left-wing gender theory, and who knows what else.

When teachers are worried about what parents might think about what’s going on in the classroom then the teachers are doing something wrong. Any teachers who believe that parents should be kept in the dark about what goes on in the classroom are a danger to every child they instruct because they are abusing their power to teach kids propaganda instead of the basic elements of education.

Homeschooling looks better and better every day.

