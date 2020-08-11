https://hannity.com/media-room/that-is-reparations-blm-holds-rally-to-support-chicago-looters-say-stealing-ok-because-of-insurance/

The Black Lives Matter organization held a rally in Chicago Monday in support of the city’s looters and rioters; saying stealing items from stores is a form of “reparations” and justified because the businesses “have insurance.”

“I don’t care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy’s or a Nike store, because that makes sure that person eats,” said Ariel Atkins, a BLM organizer, according to NBC Chicago. “That makes sure that person has clothes.”

“That is reparations,” Atkins continued. “Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance.”

Black Lives Matter Chicago issued a written statement to the Chicago Sun-Times that read, “The mayor clearly has not learned anything since May, and she would be wise to understand that the people will keep rising up until the [Chicago Police Department] is abolished and our Black communities are fully invested in,” the group said in a statement.

“Police say a lot of things,” Atkins added. “Even though the Department of Justice said with the consent decree they are no longer allowed to chase people, they decided they were going to chase, and they shot this young man multiple times.”

