https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/08/11/the-arguments-against-playing-college-football-are-idiotic-heres-why/
About The Author
Related Posts
Defend America, Defeat Multiculturalism
April 24, 2019
100 Days in, Dem Freshmen Show They're Up for the Fight
April 17, 2019
Democrats Talk About How Sad They Are To Impeach President Trump
December 18, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy