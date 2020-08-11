https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/11/the-daily-caller-helps-joe-biden-remember-his-actual-record-on-social-security-video/

At this point, it really does seem fair to ask about Joe Biden’s cognitive skills. Because he seems to be under the distinct impression that he’s spent his political career fighting to preserve Social Security:

As the Daily Caller points out, that’s not, in fact, the case:

Uh-oh, Joe …

