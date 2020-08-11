https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/521497/

On Tuesday far-left AXIOS reported that President Trump is crushing Sleepy Joe Biden in online engagement.

This should come as no surprise due to President Trump being so successful in his first term and Sleepy Joe being unable to get out of his basement.

The Gateway Pundit is ranked as the top referral website to the Trump Campaign via data from SimilarWeb.

AXIOS reports:

Traffic to President Trump’s presidential campaign website is more than 4x greater than traffic to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign website, thanks in large part to traffic referrals from right-wing outlets like The Gateway Pundit and Citizen Free Press, according to data from SimilarWeb. TRENDING: The Choice in 2020: President Trump Who Created the GREATEST Economic Recovery EVER vs. Joe Biden Who Was Behind WORST Economic Recovery Since the Great Depression Why it matters: The data speaks to the enormous role the far-right web plays in promoting the president’s ideas and his re-election campaign. Web traffic to campaign websites is important because it can help campaigns fundraise, sell merchandise, and rally enthusiasm amongst voters. Details: Nearly 60% of traffic to Trump’s website from May to July of this year came from The Gateway Pundit, a far-right news and opinion website that has a reputation for spreading falsehoods and conspiracies, and Citizen Free Press, a fringe-right website that links out to stories using hyper-partisan headlines.

Meanwhile, the majority of traffic to Joe Biden’s website (over 65%) in May and June came from the Democrats’ online fundraising platform ActBlue.

Small percentages of traffic also come from mainstream news websites.

AXIOS shows that President Trump’s engagement per their survey is four times that of Sleepy Joe Biden’s.

This is not a surprise. It is clear there is ZERO energy behind the Biden Campaign:

Next AXIOS claims that the top website that supports President Trump is The Gateway Pundit (TGP).

However, this is a curious report, considering Breitbart, The Daily Caller, TheConservativeTreehouse, Free Republic, Redstate, Infowars, The Daily Wire, Townhall, Zero Hedge, Twitter, FB, OANN, Conservative Review, etc.

For the record, we are happy to support President Trump, again, by providing the truth, as the mainstream media continue to push their conspiracies, some four or more years old.



