The gloves are off.

President Trump on Tuesday evening ripped Kamala Harris after Biden announced he chose her as his running mate.

“She was very, very nasty to…Joe Biden. She was very disrespectful to Joe Biden.” Trump said from the White House press briefing room.

Trump said Kamala Harris wants to raise taxes and slash funding to the military.

He also brought up her abuse of Brett Kavanaugh.

“She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh…” said Trump.

Watch Kamala rip Biden as a racist during the Democrat primary debates:

President Trump’s campaign also released a blistering statement on Kamala Harris earlier Tuesday.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left. “Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.” – Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 senior advisor

