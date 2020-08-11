https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/joys-democrat-rule-st-louis-now-163-coronavirus-deaths-161-homicides-year/

St. Louis police released video and photos of suspects involved in the shooting death of former Police Chief David Dorn.

There’s a pandemic affecting St. Louis and numerous Democrat-run cities this year.

** In July there were 12 Coronavirus deaths in St. Louis city.

** In July there were 47 murders in St. Louis city.

There have been 163 coronavirus deaths in St. Louis City this year.

And there have been from 161 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.

Charges have been filed by corrupt St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on only 33 of the 161 homicides in 2020.

