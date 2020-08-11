https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/08/11/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-59-hotairs-ed-morrissey-on-politics-sports-and-the-creepiness-of-carboard-cutout-fans-n776831

When I first began having guests join the Kabana for interviews I was casting a wide net that went far beyond the Townhall Media Mothership, with the notable exception of Kira Davis, who was my first guest and my first repeat guest.

Recently I’ve been focusing on in-house talent, because we have so much of it across our sites (here, Townhall, HotAir, RedState, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms) and, hey, a little cross-promotion is always good.

Not only are the guests I’m having on from the Mothership fun for me to talk to, they’re friends of mine as well. One of the ones I’ve known the longest is HotAir Senior Editor Ed Morrissey, who I’ve been kicking around with since the early Tea Party movement days. HotAir was still a year away from being acquired by Townhall back then. Ed and I share a lot of mutual interests beyond politics. We’re both practicing Roman Catholics, as well as devout fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers (odd combo, I know). On top of all of that, Ed has been one of the premiere political bloggers in America since the days they were still called “weblogs.” I didn’t mention this in the podcast, so I will here. In the early Tea Party days I was on the road doing stand-up and my only blogging was done on my now-defunct personal site. The first monster traffic day I ever got there was when Ed linked to a post of mine on HotAir. You can follow Ed on Twitter here. We had a lot of fun with this one. Enjoy!. ___ Kruiser Twitter

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way.

