The Democratic Party press has been assuring us breathlessly that the Republicans are in deep trouble, cruising toward a disaster in November. At the same time, they assiduously avoid mentioning that the party with the real problem is their own. The Democrats’ nominee is suffering from an advanced case of dementia that makes it difficult for him to appear in public. The party’s leaders, to the extent they have any, are undoubtedly strategizing ways of getting him off the ticket following their “convention”–which they won’t actually hold. An unbiased observer might think it is the Democrats, not the Republicans, who have reason to fear the voters’ verdict this Fall. And that is before we even start talking about the riots.

Somehow, despite the press blockade, word about Joe Biden has gotten out. Rasmussen got this stunning poll result: 59% of respondents don’t think Biden will be around to finish a four-year term, should he be elected. And it isn’t only Republicans who doubt that Biden will be well enough to serve out a term in office. Forty-nine percent of Democrats agree that if Biden wins, it is likely his vice-president will assume the office within four years. No wonder Biden’s handlers are pondering his Veep selection carefully!

Bear in mind that it is only August. Most people haven’t yet begun paying attention to politics. The public’s perception that Joe Biden is more or less incapacitated will only grow as voters see him in action and begin following events more closely. Of course, the Democrats want to make this year’s election a referendum on President Trump, whom they think they have fatally weakened with non-stop smears over the last four years. They might be right. But I seriously doubt that a majority of Americans will vote for a candidate whom they rightly see as suffering from seriously diminished capacities. Which raises once again the question whether Biden will actually be on the ballot in November.

