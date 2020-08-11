https://justthenews.com/world/europe/three-dead-six-hospitalized-following-extremely-serious-train-derailment-scotland?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A passenger train derailed in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on Wednesday morning following heavy rain and a landslide in the area. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and six more were hospitalized, according to reports.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addressed Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, calling the derailment an “extremely serious incident.”

“My deepest condolences are with the loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident,” said Sturgeon.

According to rail industry sources in Scotland, the six-car train’s locomotive and three passenger cars were derailed, and slid down a ridge to the side of the track.

Footage from the scene displays dozens of emergency vehicles, including a medical helicopter and a number of ambulances. Towers of smoke could be seen billowing from the crash site. The derailment occurred in an area that was difficult for emergencies services to initially access.

