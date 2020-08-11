https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-rbg-ruth-bader-ginsburg-scotus/2020/08/11/id/981659

President Donald Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday he would fill a Supreme Court vacancy if one opened up, even though it is an election year.

“Absolutely, I’d do it,” Trump said, adding, “I would move quickly. Why not? . . . The Democrats would if they were in this position.”

Leading members of the GOP have said they have no problem filling a vacancy even though Senate Republicans prevented former President Barack Obama from doing so in 2016. The Republicans refused to even hold hearings on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, claiming that since it was an election year, the decision should be up to whoever is elected president in November by the people.

Democrats were outraged when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said last year he would move to confirm a seat in an election year if Trump had the opportunity to nominate someone, slamming him for hypocrisy, Breitbart reported.

There has been speculation about a possible vacancy in recent weeks as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been in and out of the hospital and confirmed her cancer had returned.

There have also been rumors about the possible retirements of either Justice Clarence Thomas or Justice Samuel Alito in the coming months, Law & Crime reported.

Trump told Hewitt he already had a Supreme Court candidate in mind, but refused to specify who it was.

“I have somebody that I think would be really well-received, would be excellent, highly respected,” he said. “I mean, that’s subject to change, but somebody that really would be, I think great.”

