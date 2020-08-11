https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511560-trump-campaign-blasts-phony-harris-after-biden-names-her-vp

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE and his campaign debuted their first ad targeting Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE (D-Calif.) just minutes after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE named her as his running mate on Tuesday, dubbing the Democratic ticket “Slow Joe and Phony Kamala.”

The ad, a preview of the attacks likely to come from the Trump campaign, blasts Harris for her positions during her own presidential campaign, citing her support for Medicare For All and embrace of police reform.

“Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony,” a narrator says in the ad, which Trump tweeted out. “But not Joe Biden. He’s not that smart. He’s called himself a transition candidate.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, called Harris Biden’s “political living will” in a statement, casting her as a vessel for far-left ideas that will overtake the man atop the ticket.

“Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party,” Pierson said.

The attempts to paint Harris as soft on crime and anti-police are at odds with criticism she has faced from some on the left over her time as a prosecutor and as California attorney general, and Biden has said he opposes calls from some activists to “defund the police.”

But the ad is reflective of broader efforts by the Trump campaign to portray Biden as a hapless puppet of more progressive members of the Democratic Party.

“A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielTrump outraises Biden in July, surpasses billion for the cycle Texas governor skipping Republican convention RNC chairwoman: Quarantines in Democratic-led states made GOP Florida convention impossible MORE said in a statement, calling Harris’ positions “well outside the mainstream for most Americans.”

Harris, in being named to the ticket, would become the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket upon her nomination next week.

Biden touted Harris in a tweet as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.” He also noted the personal friendship between her and his late son, Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

