A new ad by President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign slams Joe Biden on taxes and immigration.

The ad launches Tuesday in five early-voting states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin — according to Axios, which attributes the information to a senior campaign official. The campaign is expected to spend in the high seven figures for the 30-second spot.

The ad starts off with a clip of Biden telling a crowd: “If you elect me, your taxes are gonna be raised, not cut.”

A narrator then says: “That means middle class families, small businesses and seniors pay higher taxes. It’s the biggest tax increase in history.”

The ad also shows Biden saying: “Citizenship for 11 million undocumented folks.”

The narrator adds: “That means 11 million illegal immigrants competing for American jobs. Eligible for free healthcare, Social Security and Medicare.

“America can’t afford Joe Biden.”

Axios noted the ad redoubles a strategy to paint Biden as a tool of the radial left. But Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said that “Donald Trump is the most radical president in modern American history.”

The ad comes during the same week the Club for Growth is kicking off a $5 million ad blitz in Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania blasting Biden on school choice.

