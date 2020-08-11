https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/11/trump-attack-ad-slow-joe-phony-kamala-harris-biden-vice-president-vp-pick-election/

President Donald Trump responded to news that former Vice President Joe Biden had named California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate with attacks on Twitter, from his campaign, and by calling her his “number one draft pick” to be Biden’s vice presidential pick.

“She was my number one draft pick,” Trump said of Harris in response to a question at Tuesday’s White House press briefing. “I was a little surprised he picked her.”

He added that Harris was “very nasty” throughout Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and that he “won’t forget that soon.”

The attack ad Trump tweeted earlier in the evening claims that Harris’ Democratic primary campaign saw her “rushing to the radical left,” by embracing Bernie Sanders’ Medicare-For-All platform, calling for trillions of dollars worth of new taxes, and attacking Biden himself for his past statements on race. (RELATED: Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His Vice Presidential Nominee)

“Voters rejected Harris. They smartly spotted a phony,” the ad continues. “But not that Joe Biden. He’s not that smart. Biden called himself a transition candidate. He is handing over the reigns to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left.

The video closes by stating “Slow Joe and Phony Kamala” are “perfect together,” but “wrong for America.”

The Trump campaign also released a harsh statement regarding the Democratic ticket.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson wrote. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

Biden tapped Harris after a months-long vetting process that saw several women of color floated as potential running mates, including former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Florida Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, and California Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass.

