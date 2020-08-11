https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trump-campaign-phony-kamala-harris-slow-joe-bidens-living-political-will/

The Trump campaign released a statement and video attacking the Biden-Harris team within minutes of the announcement by presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden that he was selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice presidential running mate Tuesday afternoon. The campaign calls Harris Biden’s “political living will”

The campaign has nicknamed Harris “phony” while calling Biden “slow Joe”.

Screen images from Trump campaign video released August 11.

Trump campaign statement by Katrina Pierson

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received. Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party. In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare. She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left. “Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators. At the ballot box, Americans will resoundingly reject the abysmal failures of Biden-Harris in favor of the America First strength of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.” – Katrina Pierson, Trump 2020 senior advisor

Campaign video released Tuesday:

[embedded content]

President Trump tweeted out the campaign video which has garnered nearly two million views in less than an hour.

