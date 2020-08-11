https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kamala-harris-katrina-pierson-phone-kamala-trump-campaign/2020/08/11/id/981687

The Trump campaign was primed for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., being named Joe Biden’s running mate, having attacks ready for her as a “phony” and pointing out her challenging Biden in the Democratic primary for segregationist busing support.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson released in a statement. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

Notably, Pierson, an African American woman who promotes the website youaintblack.com, called Harris a “political living will” for Biden, 77, a shot at his age and the possibility Harris might take over the presidency before Biden could finish his term.

The Trump campaign released a Harris attack ad within minutes of the announcement, which was tweeted out by the president: “Slow Joe and Phony Kamala, perfect together, wrong for America.”

“In her failed attempt at running for president, Kamala Harris gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto, calling for trillions of dollars in new taxes and backing Bernie Sanders’ government takeover of healthcare,” Pierson’s statement echoed. “She is proof that Joe Biden is an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.”

Harris dropped out of the presidential race in December but remains well-respected in the party. Her Jamaican and Indian heritage fits well in a party that is becoming more female and less White.

