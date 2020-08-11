https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-nfl-kneeling-anthem/2020/08/11/id/981611

President Donald Trump wants the NFL to play this season, but not if players won’t stand during the national anthem.

Trump made his remarks during a Tuesday interview with Clay Travis on Fox Sports Radio’s “Outkick The Coverage.”

“If they don’t stand for the national anthem, I hope they don’t open,” he said. “But other than that, I’d love to see them open, and we’re doing everything possible for getting them open. They can protest in other ways. They shouldn’t protest our flag or our country.

“I think it’s been horrible for basketball. Look at the basketball ratings…they’re down to very low numbers. People are angry about it. They have enough politics with guys like me. They don’t need more as they’re going up for the shot. They don’t need it.

“There was a nastiness about the NBA (and) the way it was done, too.”

Trump has indicated he will no longer watch the NBA because of the social justice protests that take place before games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

