President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “some people would say men are insulted” that former Vice President Joe Biden vowed to select a woman to serve as his running mate.

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio, Trump said that Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, “roped himself into a certain group of people,” when he made that promise.

“I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” Trump said. “He roped himself into a certain group of people.”

Host Clay Travis replied that Biden “said he had to pick a woman,” to which Trump replied, “Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine.”

Trump went on to say that the vice president doesn’t factor into voters’ decisions.

“I will say this, people don’t vote for the vice…. You know, this is history, this isn’t necessarily me, this is history because we have a great vice president. Mike Pence has been incredible actually. He’s been a great vice president and done a really, really good job in everything I’ve given him — but people don’t vote for the vice president, they really don’t.”

He added, “In this case, you know, because Joe has got some things going on, let’s not kid ourselves. Joe has got some pretty big things going on, so you know, this is going to be a very important pick and it will be interesting to see who he chooses.”

