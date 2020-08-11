https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/511581-trump-says-harris-was-my-number-one-pick-for-bidens-vp

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE on Tuesday said Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE (D-Calif.) was his “No. 1 pick” to be named presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE‘s running mate, knocking her unsuccessful presidential bid and complaining at length that she was “nasty” to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMcConnell has 17-point lead over Democratic challenger McGrath: poll Davis: My recommendation for vice president on Biden ticket Kavanaugh urged Supreme Court to avoid decisions on Trump finances, abortion: report MORE.

Trump was asked during a briefing — ostensibly on the coronavirus pandemic — about Harris’s record and potential effect on the race.

“She was my No. 1 pick. I mean, she was … my No. 1 draft pick, and we’ll see how she works out,” Trump said in his first public comments since Biden announced Harris as his running mate earlier Tuesday. “She did very, very poorly in the primaries, as you know. She was expected to do well. And she ended up right around 2 percent and spent a lot of money. She had a lot of things happening. So I was a little surprised he picked her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been watching her for a long time. I was a little surprised,” he continued. “She was extraordinarily nasty to Judge Kavanaugh. … She was nasty to to a level that was just a horrible thing, the way she treated now-Justice Kavanaugh, and I won’t forget that soon. So she did very poorly in the primaries, and now she’s chosen, so let’s see how that all works out.”

He went on to say Harris was “nasty” to Biden during the primaries as well.

“She was very very nasty. She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump added, referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly On The Money: Administration defends Trump executive orders | CBO reports skyrocketing deficit | Government pauses Kodak loan pending review Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE (D-Mass.)

#BREAKING: President Trump responds to Joe Biden choosing Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate: “She was extraordinarily nasty to Kavanaugh… She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing.” pic.twitter.com/qTBkFa0xDJ — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who donated to Harris’s campaign for California attorney general in 2013, said he felt Harris was among the most liberal senators. The president was teed up for an attack on Harris when a reporter asked “why would she lie” about her past with marijuana, citing an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” during she said she smoked the drug in college.

But the president seemed unenthused while rattling off his attacks on Harris, and he appeared surprised when a reporter referenced his campaign ad that called the senator “phony.” Trump had tweeted out the ad roughly an hour before the briefing.

Trump, asked what he thought Harris’s net effect on the outcome of the November election would be, said he liked his own running mate, Vice President Pence, “much better,” calling him “solid as a rock.”

Biden on Tuesday afternoon announced the California senator as his running mate days before the Democratic National Convention, hailing her as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

Harris, in being named to the ticket, would become the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket upon her nomination next week. She gained national attention during Trump’s first term for her sharp questioning of Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the Supreme Court and of Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrWillie Brown: Kamala Harris should ‘politely decline’ any offer to be Biden’s running mate Barr: The left ‘believes in tearing down the system’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Negotiators signal relief bill stuck, not dead MORE.

The Trump campaign quickly issued a statement and an ad attacking Harris as “phony” and accusing her of supporting far-left ideas and being anti-police. The latter attack may prove difficult to land, as Harris has faced criticism from the left over her record as a prosecutor and attorney general, and Biden has said he is against activists who want to “defund the police.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

