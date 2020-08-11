https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/511499-trump-some-people-would-say-men-are-insulted-by-biden-promise-to-pick-woman

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTeachers union launches 0K ad buy calling for education funding in relief bill FDA head pledges ‘we will not cut corners’ on coronavirus vaccine Let our values drive COVID-19 liability protection MORE on Tuesday speculated that men could be “insulted” by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump says he is ‘seriously’ considering a capital gains tax cut Why Joe Biden is in trouble Harris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick MORE‘s promise to pick a woman to be his running mate.

Speaking with Clay Travis on Fox Sports Radio, the president said Biden had “roped himself into a certain group of people” with his debate stage promise to pick a woman to share the ticket.

“I would be inclined to go a different route than what he’s done,” he told Travis. “First of all, he roped himself into a certain group of people, which is fine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said he had to pick a woman,” Travis responded.

“He said that, and you know, some people would say that men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Trump added. “I don’t know. I will say this: People don’t vote for the vice. … People don’t vote for the vice president. They really don’t, the don’t vote for the vice president. You could pick George Washington to be your vice president. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln coming back from the dead.”

Trump then went on to make a veiled reference to claims about the former vice president’s mental sharpness and acuity, a frequent topic of discussion for the president and his allies.

“They just don’t seem to vote for the vice president. Now in this case, you know, cause Joe’s got some things going on, let’s not kid ourselves, unless you — I don’t know where your politics are, but Joe’s got some pretty big things going on. So this is going to be a very important pick, and it will be interesting to see who he chooses,” the president continued.

Biden’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill. The former vice president is set to announce his running mate in the coming days, with media reports indicating that former national security adviser Susan Rice and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris favored as Biden edges closer to VP pick The Hill’s Campaign Report: LIVE: Trump from Gettysburg | The many unknowns of 2020 | Omar among those facing primary challenges Sens. Markey, Cruz clash over coronavirus relief: ‘It’s not a goddamn joke Ted’ MORE (D-Calif.) are among his top remaining candidates for the job.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

