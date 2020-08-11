https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-to-troubled-nba-you-have-to-stand-for-your-flag-and-your-country/

FLASHBACK 1976: MLB Star Stops Protesters from Burning US Flag During Game, Gets Standing Ovation

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.23.20

In 1976, two protesters rushed the field to burn an American flag in the middle of a baseball game. MLB star Rick Monday rushed the demonstrators to rescue the Stars and Stripes before it could be destroyed.

‘Black Lives Matter’ will be a part of Major League Baseball’s opening weekend, with the New York Post reporting the slogan will be “stenciled” on the pitcher’s mound for all opening day games.

“With the Yankees and Nationals opening the season in Washington, there will be a Black Lives Matter/MLB stencil on the pitcher’s mound during opening weekend games throughout the league,” reports the New York Post.

The move is mean to “express support for the fight against systemic racism and injustice,” the Nationals said in a statement.

“Obviously, that’s a manifestation of where our country currently is,’’ Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said on a Zoom call. “Our country is in many ways the greatest country in the world. In some ways, it’s broken in certain aspects where we’re not all together and not all as one. Because of that, you’re seeing demonstrations like kneeling at the anthem as part of that process. Part of our community is hurting when it shouldn’t be. It’s been ignored for such a long period of time. The great part of America is there are different ways to express yourself and different platforms to utilize how you express yourself. In some cases, it’s kneeling during the anthem. … I support the ability to protest in the way they see fit, as long as it’s in a legal and healthy way. I think there’s nothing more American than being able to express your beliefs and do it in a safe way.”

