Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld slammed CNN on Monday after CNN media reporter Brian Stelter aired a segment over the weekend claiming that no news organizations existed to tear down President Donald Trump.

The segment came as Stelter aggressively defended presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over the week, claiming without evidence that “entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden.”

“When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent to that on the left tearing down Trump?” Stelter asked a guest on his show.

The guest responded, “There really isn’t and what I would say, it’s really a diet of this type of information that a lot of these voters are getting.”

“Oh, to be this dumb,” Gutfeld responded. “So, so, wait, there’s no anti-Trump network? Wow, even CNN admits nobody watches CNN. But look, even if you despise Trump, you’ve got to admit this deception dares you to laugh in its face. There isn’t an anti-Trump media company? Hell, there might be two dozen with CNN leading the ‘hair on fire pack.’ The only reason every Trump book goes to number one is because it has two cable networks doing its P.R., which explains why two recent massive surveys say media is overwhelmingly biased and cannot be trusted.”

“If only their delusional thinking were relegated to the silly world of politics or Brian Stelter’s head, but it’s not. The same people who deny this reality deny a lot of far uglier facts: Rising murder rates, shootings, looting, property destruction, attacks on the elderly, killing by released felons, attacks on free speech, riots described as ‘peaceful protests’,” Gutfeld continued. “Remember how the media pretended how the media pretended that ‘defunding the police’ was a reasonable ask? For this to succeed, they had to bury reality, like Gallup surveys showing that over 80% of blacks and Hispanics want the same amount or more police. Funny how the white anchors never bring that stuff up.”

‘But in order for a left-wing view of the world to exist, you must pretend none of that other bad stuff exists, meaning the consequences of left-wing action and democratic leader inaction,” Gutfeld concluded. “You can think a media and the left working together to preserve their power.”

WATCH:

Greg Gutfeld torches CNN over Brian Stelter’s claim that no news networks attack Trump: “Wait, there’s no anti-Trump network? Even CNN admits that no-one watches CNN.” @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/6pbZZNhYZz — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 11, 2020

Carlson slammed the same segment on his show a few hours later, saying, “CNN took a quick break from its usual programming, encouraging looting and pointless mask-wearing outside, to take some jabs at this channel.”

After playing Stelter’s clip, Carlson said, “That’s a really good point, nobody criticizes Trump in the media, and I think what we need more of: people attacking Trump. Turns out, the people who work over at the Cable News Network don’t watch it. They watch this channel full-time, so we dug up some clips of their edification.”

Carlson played the following clips from people at CNN:

CNN HOST CHRIS CUOMO: It is what it is, Mr. President. It’s a pandemic and you are who you are. You don’t give a damn. CNN HOST DON LEMON: The MAGA hat carries a certain connotation that provokes a conditioned reaction from many people, especially marginalized people. STELTER: The word ‘cult’ has been popping up more and more. … You said the president is using mind control, but how is that provable? CUOMO: He does not practice humanity, he does not practice decency, he does not love mercy, he is intentionally unkind, he is mean to opponents. LEMON: Are you listening? The president of the United States is a fraud and a con man.

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson rips into CNN and @brianstelter for saying there are no media companies that exist to tear down Donald Trump and then plays clips of CNN’s coverage of the president: “Turns out the people who work over at CNN don’t watch it. They watch this channel full time.” pic.twitter.com/iUYL3TiG10 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

