https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/tucker-carlson-brian-stelter

Tucker Carlson is becoming the new recognized symbol of excellence in news entertainment. A voice to the voiceless. The resistance to The Resistance. Brian Stelter is a turd. Not even an impressive or particularly noteworthy turd. Just a turd that gets paid to watch Fox News and complain about it on CNN. Granted, 90% of CNN’s programming lately is “reporting” on Fox News reporting on the news, with 10% Chris Cuomo. But this past weekend, Stelter, in the middle of a rant about how Fox News exists just to attack Joe Biden, claimed there isn’t similar network that does nothing but attack Donald Trump.

Brian Stelter. On CNN. Couldn’t think of an anti-Trump network. Hey, Tucker would like to suggest one!

It really is impressive that CNN sucks so hard that the people employed there would prefer to watch the competitor. You really have to work pretty diligently, focus all your energy, and actively make an effort to be that useless. Brian Stelter excels at it. I also can’t tell if he thinks the people who watch his show are stupid enough to think that there isn’t an anti-Trump network, or if he is in fact stupid enough to believe it himself. Because at this point, the only reason to watch CNN is because you hate the president too. It sure isn’t for CNN’s in-depth news reporting or thought-provoking commentary.

Plus if we’re being brutally honest, at this point I’m certain no one watches cable news because they are looking to be informed. They’re looking to be entertained, while also having their opinion repeated back to them. It’s like the Monday Night Wrestling Wars all over again. One network gives away spoilers from what’s on the competitors program. The other network is Stone Cold Steve Austin shotgunning beers just because this is America.

[embedded content] Crowder Reacts to CNN Anchor Belittling Biker for Wrongthink | Good Morning #MugClub youtu.be

Not subscribed to the podcast? Fix that! It’s completely free.

From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

