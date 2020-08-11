https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsi-trends-on-twitter-as-users-reminisce-about-how-kamala-harris-presidential-run-ended

Tens of thousands of Twitter users took a short stroll down memory lane Tuesday evening following the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked former rival Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) to be his running mate.

While several supporters of Biden’s selection were giddy in speculating that Harris would easily beat Vice President Mike Pence on the debate stage, the name “Tulsi” became a top trending word on the platform.

What are the details?

Sen. Harris began as an anticipated front-runner in the crowded Democratic field last year, and appeared to be gaining momentum despite less-than-stellar poll numbers after she attacked Biden directly in the first debate over his previous stance against federally mandated busing to desegregate schools.

But Harris’ presidential campaign went into a free fall after the second debate in July, in which fellow candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) pummeled Harris over her record as a prosecutor. The congresswoman from the Aloha State gave Harris such a shellacking that the evening ended with the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending on Twitter.

Democratic political accounts salivated Tuesday over the prospect of Harris debating Pence, with one account tweeting, “@Mike_Pence should be very afraid of @KamalaHarris. She is going to tear him up.”

Yet, others were quick to recall the role Gabbard played in shutting down Harris’ White House run, leading to a wave of messages reminding Democrats of the past beating Harris took on the debate stage.

Virginia state House of Delegates member Glenn Davis (R) shared a clip showing part of Gabbard’s most damaging attacks on Harris, tweeting, “Today’s announcement must be awkward for my Democrat colleagues as we go into a Special Session on #Justice Reform.”

Davis quoted Gabbard saying of Harris, “She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so.”

Another person wrote, “In light of recent news, let us remember the moment that Tulsi Gabbard completely destroyed Sen. Kamala Harris’ political career.”

“Congratulations Kamala Harris on being Biden’s running mate,” another joked, adding, “Here’s Tulsi absolutely destroying you in a debate. She got more delegates than you.”

Conservative YouTuber Ashley St. Clair quipped, “Remember when Tulsi Gabbard verbally curb stomped Kamala in the Democrat debates??? Good times.”

