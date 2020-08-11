https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/university-of-georgia-tells-students-to-consider-wearing-a-mask-during-sex/

The University of Georgia just asked their students to wear masks while having sex.

The college reportedly sent a memo to on-campus students saying that they should “consider wearing a face mask during sex. Heavy breathing and panting can further spread the virus, and wearing a mask can reduce the risk,” according to OutKick.

“You are your safest sex partner. Practice solo sex, or limit the number of sexual partners you have,” said the recommendations of the University of Georgia.

University of Georgia’s response to COVID: wear face masks during sex. SEC! SEC! SEC! pic.twitter.com/l7oh5tAsSC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 8, 2020

This comes two months after researchers at Harvard University carried out a study that concluded that in order to prevent transmitting the coronavirus from one person to another, both people should be wearing a face mask while having sex. On top of that, the study advised against kissing, and urged both partners to shower before and after having sex.

“Data are lacking regarding other routes of sexual transmission,” said the study, which was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “Two small studies of SARS-CoV-2–infected people did not detect virus in semen or vaginal secretions. An additional study of semen samples from 38 patients detected the virus by reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction in 6 patients (15.8%). However, the relevance regarding sexual transmission remains unknown. Until this is better understood, it would be prudent to consider semen potentially infectious.”

The study added:

“Although 1 study failed to detect the virus in urine samples, there is evidence that SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acids were detected in a urine sample in at least 1 patient in another study. Until this is clarified, urine should also be considered potentially infectious. SARS-CoV-2 RNA has been detected in stool samples, raising concern for fecal–oral transmission (7). It is not clear, however, whether viral RNA detected in stool is capable of causing productive infection. Moreover, these data are moot, given that any in-person contact results in substantial risk for disease transmission owing to the virus’ stability on common surfaces and propensity to propagate in the oropharynx and respiratory tract.”

The study also said that it might be best to avoid sex altogether in the era of COVID-19, advising, “Abstinence is the lowest-risk approach to sexual health during the pandemic.”

The study went on to look toward the future.

“For the foreseeable future, [health care providers] will need to incorporate new technological advances regarding SARS-CoV-2 into how they think about sexual health and risk,” the study said. “As was seen during the HIV epidemic, antibody tests may play a key role in how we evaluate sexual risk. Though we currently lack data on how long such immunity may last, those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies could have relative immunity to the virus.”

