(FOX CAROLINA) — A 7-year-old boy with autism was kicked out of a New Jersey church for making noise during his baby sister’s baptism.

The Vicidomini family attended a private ceremony for their daughter’s baptism at Christ the King Church in Hillside on Saturday. Mom Julia Vicidomini said she felt comfortable bringing her 7-year-old son, Nicky, who is nonverbal, because she knew there wouldn’t be a crowd.

“When I confirmed the date of the event, I was told it would, in fact, be a private celebration for just our family, no one else,” she wrote on Facebook. “With this information, I felt more comfortable taking Nicky as he doesn’t do well with a full mass and large group settings.”

