OK, so Joe Biden has finally announced his running mate, the Trump and Biden campaigns (and the Lincoln Project) have already released videos, the new Biden-Harris logo is out along with the merchandise (including a Biden-Harris face mask), and outlets like the New York Times are already trying to pitch Harris as a moderate.

It’s been about an hour, and the Washington Post has already posted a fact-check of the Trump campaign’s assertion that Harris called Biden a racist during the debates. Sure, she might have heavily implied that he might have worked closely with segregationists and argued for segregationist policies, but she never actually called him a racist.

“The very first words of the very first statement President Trump’s reelection campaign offered in response to the selection of Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) to be Joe Biden’s running mate were false,” @PBUMP notes https://t.co/E4YAMzPMbv — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 11, 2020

Bwahahahhahahhahahahhahahha — Rob Eno (@Robeno) August 11, 2020

Almost like the Post had this all typed up and ready to defend their candidate against the criticism they knew was coming. Hmm 🤔 — Brian (@KauffBrian) August 11, 2020

Philip Bump writes:

“Not long ago,” the statement from campaign adviser Katrina Pierson read, “Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received.” None of that is true and, given the alacrity with which similar claims spread following the Harris announcement, it’s worth explaining why. … “I was actually very — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country,” Harris said [during the debates]. “And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing” — that is, federal efforts to integrate schools by busing Black students into largely White districts. “You know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris continued. “And that little girl was me.” Biden, clearly taken aback, called it “a mischaracterization of my position across the board” and insisted that he “did not praise racists.” The two went back and forth on Biden’s record on busing for a while, and then the conversation moved on.

That knife-stab into Biden’s back was both brutal and meticulously planned, because at the very moment Harris said, “And that little girl was me,” her campaign website started selling T-shirts bearing a photo of her as an elementary school student.

But she didn’t call him a racist. Out loud. It seems that the message came through loud and clear, though.

Did Joe Biden forget Kamala Harris called him a racist? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 11, 2020

I guess the first question for Kamala Harris is does she still think Biden is a racist who committed sexual assault. — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) August 11, 2020

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris Attacked Biden As A Racist During Debates https://t.co/jof1CK2Gud — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 11, 2020

Didn’t Kamala Harris call Joe Biden a racist and say she believed Joe Bidens accusers? Why yes, why yes she did. Phony Kamala. — Kambree (@KamVTV) August 11, 2020

Remember that time Kamala got desperate during debates because the only people who want her to be president are journalists- so she attacked Biden as an enemy of civil rights and maybe kinda sorta racist? Good times. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 11, 2020

The fact checks you guys run are phenomenal. If it wasn’t said verbatim, it is demonstrably FALSE. We will just go about our day being the brainless fools you think we are. — Theo Sheckler (@Theo_Sheckler) August 11, 2020

Does Kamala Harris still think Joe Biden is a racist? — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 11, 2020

Even Teen Vogue — Teen Vogue! — said that Harris did everything but call Biden a racist.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Harris rationalizes running with someone she claimed was a racist and rapist. Maybe no one will ask her! — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden just picked the woman who called him a racist who hung out with segregationists, and who said she believed his sexual harassment accusers. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2020

So if @KamalaHarris thinks Biden is a racist and a sexual assaulter but still accepted his nomination for VP, then what does that make her? — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 11, 2020

She called him a racist on national television ROFL. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 11, 2020

The fact that Kamala Harris accused Joe Biden of being a racist & a rapist, this shows they both truly supported to the #BLM #MeToo movements. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 11, 2020

Questions @KamalaHarris needs to answer right now: – Do you still believe Joe Biden is a racist?

– Do you still believe Joe Biden’s credible sexual assault accusers?

– Do you still believe the debunked Kavanaugh accusers?

– Do you still believe Jussie Smollett was a “lynching?” — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2020

Remember when Kamala Harris said she believed Joe Biden’s sexual assault accusers? That was after she called Joe Biden a racist. Phony Kamala. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 11, 2020

If Kamala was a Republican reporters would be popping out of the bushes to ask her why she’s running with a guy she called a racist and why she believed Tara Reade when she said Biden sexually assaulted her. — eric (@eriContrarian) August 11, 2020

Gonna be wild for Kamala to go from calling Biden racist for bussing to being his VP — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 11, 2020

In fairness to @JoeBiden, every Democrat who ran this year thought of him as a racist who hung out with segregationists and believed his sexual harassment accusers. @KamalaHarris was the only one who said it in public. #VPPick https://t.co/3jQeiBiZVO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 11, 2020

Let’s drag out those wonderful clips of Kamala savaging Joe Biden for being a racist. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2020

OK!

BREAKING: Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. How nice of him to pick her after she called him a vile racist on the debate stage a little over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/d5DDiBi7m5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2020

Joe Biden selects a running mate who gained zero traction with black voters, ran an embarrassing primary campaign whose only bright spot was calling him a racist, and comes from a state he was already winning by 20 points. No imagination/inspiration in that choice whatsoever. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) August 11, 2020

Crazy to think that just a few months ago Harris called Biden a racist and Biden responded by going after Harris for being a prosecutor while he defended people. And now they’re the 2020 ticket. What a time to be alive.pic.twitter.com/hgq5Zprz60 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 11, 2020

Kamala is gleefully running for VP with a racist rapist. Her words, not mine. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 11, 2020

Now, she never actually came out and called him a racist. Pants-on-fire false. Weird, though, when Teen Vogue is a more reliable source than the Washington Post.

