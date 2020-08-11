https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/08/10/mark-levin-exposes-shocking-lie-the-washington-post-wrote-about-his-interview-with-ag-barr-n2574027

On Sunday night Fox News host and constitutional attorney Mark Levin sat down for an hour long interview with Attorney General Bill Barr. They discussed everything from Russiagate to the ongoing rioting in Democrat cities across the country. At one point Barr rightfully called Democrats refusing to condemn violence, cowards. 

During the interview Levin and Barr also discussed the extraordinary bias of the so-called “mainstream media,” which serves as an activism arm for the left.

Today, Levin is exposing the Washington Post for their dishonest coverage of their discussion. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...