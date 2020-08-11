https://hannity.com/media-room/west-coast-welcome-pro-golfer-robbed-in-broad-daylight-in-san-fran-says-police-too-busy-to-respond/

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.20.18

A California sheriff slammed his state’s Sanctuary City guidelines this week; blasting the policies following a dangerous, high-speed car chase with a twice-deported “illegal immigrant killer.”

“A California sheriff whose officers were led on a wild chase earlier this week by a twice-deported illegal immigrant killer says cops are ‘very frustrated’ with sanctuary state laws preventing them from working with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents,” writes Fox News.

“The comments from Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux come following the death of Gustavo Garcia, a 36-year-old who police say embarked on a ‘reign of terror’ robbing a convenience store, shooting and killing a person and firing at buildings before crashing a truck that he had stolen,” adds the author.

“We are very frustrated with the fact that the way the laws are set up currently that law enforcement hands are tied,” said Boudreaux. “That’s how we did it in the past and that’s how we had always done it. And now, that tool has been taken from law enforcement.”

