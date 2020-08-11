https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/will-style-trump-truth-seduce-female-vote/

News wonks say that President Trump may lose the female vote, especially soccer moms who are now pandemic moms living in flux. As a soccer mom emeritus I know that overall family stability often plays out in the voting booth.

“If Momma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy.”

This year family health, finances and children’s educational situations have been up for grabs. That does not bode well for the president. According to The Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, 9.9 million more women than men voted in 2016.

But before COVID-19 was loosed on our unsuspecting psyches, many women were already not Trump fans.

“He doesn’t look or speak presidential, and his behavior is disgusting,” says my neighbor, stating flatly that she hates Trump. For her, like many women, style not substance holds sway.

I pitched Trump’s pre-COVID successes to no avail. The economy was roaring. The domestic energy boom gifts us freedom from pugnacious Middle Eastern thugs. The judiciary is packed with constitutionalists, and our foreign policy puts America first. Neither the virus nor his accomplishments shifts her take on The Donald.

Give them Obama, the hollow silver-tongued fox, or the handsomely reserved Romney – but a pugilist? No way. Our paunchy, bare-knuckle political brawler-in-chief turns women off.

My friend can’t get beyond Trump’s occasional coarse language, his spray tan and flaming orange hairdo. His long-past frat-boy boasting along with his present-day 3 a.m. spit wad tweets don’t help either.

In 2018 political analyst Bill Schneider told The Hill, “[Women] don’t like him … his attitude. … His signature attitude is defiance; that is what defines him.” Perhaps our president reminds those soccer moms of an obstinate toddler during potty training – messy and defiant.

True, Trump defies the status quo. He defied North Korea’s perpetual nuclear extortion. He defied NATO’s lackadaisical financial ineptitude. He defied the ill-conceived Paris climate accord. He defied a confirmation circus that unjustly attacked his Supreme Court nominee. And he defied the vicious but doomed effort to overturn a validated presidential election.

Trump defied Planned Parenthood’s ruse, deceptively labeled “women’s health services.” But best of all, he defied the anti-Semitic Middle East by redefining Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Meanwhile, Wall Street sailed merrily into the stratosphere.

Trump critics parrot the negative scripts used by nightly newsreaders. “Misogynistic” is a favorite female gripe, though that sin was dumped years ago. Due diligence isn’t in the wheelhouse of these anti-Trump women. Analytics and forgiveness have not been their tutors.

“Fake news” is a famous Trumpism. England’s Ethical Journalism Network encapsulates fake news as “Information deliberately fabricated … with the intention to deceive and mislead others into believing falsehoods.”

Many voters are too lazy to slog through the relentless vilification convincingly layered on by Trump’s detractors. Truth is hard-to-find treasure when snarky sound bites are easy fare.

“He’s not nice,” is a frequent female response to Trump’s muscular patriotism. So, what has past country-club diplomacy earned us? International exploitation of our resources, intellectual property and military might. Unchecked illegal immigration saps our strength.

“I want a pit bull at the gate,” is my retort.

The one-100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote, hits Aug. 26. It was a long, arduous campaign by Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and company. Consequently, I’m pained when otherwise intelligent females are won by a clever bumper sticker, well-concocted falsehood, or better hairline.

So I say, Ladies, wise up! Think for yourselves. Don’t ingest that which is convincing but unconfirmed. Shun seductive political blather. Cast your vote carefully using fact-based data. And we’ll again have an admittedly rambunctious but skilled and dedicated president worthy of your trust.

