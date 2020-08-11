https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/11/you-even-history-bro-rob-reiner-gets-one-heckuva-brutal-history-lesson-after-claiming-trump-likes-gettysburg-for-white-supremacy/

Rob Reiner thinks Trump is considering Gettysburg for his acceptance speech to ‘celebrate his devotion to white supremacy.’

Beyond TDS causing hair loss, it seems the ‘disease’ makes all rhyme, reason, and common sense disappear from your brain.

Seriously with this, Meat Head?

Trump brilliantly narrows down the location of his acceptance speech. Either break yet another law and do it at the WH, or do it at Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 10, 2020

Rob. Dude. Pick up a history book. In fact, pick up two.

Wait what do you think happened at Gettysburg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 11, 2020

Apparently, he thinks a bunch of white supremacists hang out there celebrating the end of slavery or something.

Gettysburg is not a symbol of “white supremacy” Meathead. pic.twitter.com/OVlEsUbjKi — Harry Gato (@harrygato) August 11, 2020

“Gettysburg and celebrate your devotion to White Supremacy.” Because nothing says “White Supremacy” like speaking at a battle ground that was a huge loss for the Confederacy…. 🙄 — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) August 11, 2020

Right?

We’re sure white supremacists all across the country LOVE LOVE LOVE Gettysburg.

*eye roll*

It’s cute that you’re dumb enough to think the union had anything to do with white supremacy — Aaron R (@notwitty30) August 11, 2020

I know you’re very stupid, but do you really think Abraham Lincoln was a white supremacist? — I didn’t vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 10, 2020

Gettysburg didn’t really work out all that well for the white supremacists, brainiac. pic.twitter.com/XhrFarfO3s — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) August 10, 2020

You really are a meathead. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) August 11, 2020

Archie was right about him all along.

