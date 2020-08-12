https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/511693-17-year-old-chilis-hostess-beaten-by-group-of-diners-for-enforcing

A teenage Chili’s hostess in Louisiana is reportedly recovering from injuries after being attacked by dining guests for enforcing social distancing policies at the restaurant.

Kelsy Wallace, 17, said the attack occurred Sunday after she told a group of 13 people they could not sit at a single table, citing company COVID-19 measures, local ABC affiliate WBRZ reported.

“My general manager tells us we’re not supposed to sit a table over 6 because of the coronavirus,” Wallace said, adding that since the group had 13, one extra table would still not work for the guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallace said the diners became upset and attacked her before she could reach her manager.

“She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That’s when her and her daughters, they all came. And they’re grown women. I’m 17-years-old. They’re like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40,” Wallace said.

“So I’m standing there, they’re on me, beating me,” she added. “I’m standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Wallace went to the emergency room after the incident, where she received five stitches above her eye. One of the patrons involved in the tussle also ripped out some of her hair.

Police say a 17-year-old hostess at Chili’s in Baton Rouge was attacked on Sunday by a group of women for enforcing the restaurant’s COVID-19 policy of no more than 6 people at a table. Hear from her coming up on @WBRZ at 10. pic.twitter.com/RTT167N9Ji — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) August 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The diners reportedly left the scene in two separate cars before authorities could arrive, Baton Rouge police said.

Wallace said her biggest surprise was that nobody stepped in to help her during the fight, adding that while she is technically still employed, she would not be returning to the Chili’s.

“The managers let them walk out. Like, how y’all let them leave like that? I mean, they could have locked the doors until the police came,” Wallace said.

The Hill reached out to Chili’s for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

