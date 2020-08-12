https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/640-european-doctors-gather-discuss-overreaction-covid-damaging-society/

Now European doctors gather to ask how did we get here with COVID.

On July 27, 2020, a group of frontline doctors in the US held a gathering in Washington D.C. where they expressed their concerns with COVID from a frontline doctor point of view. We reported:

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus. The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today. TRENDING: California Black Lives Matter Leader Charged with Five Felonies, Faces 15 Years in Prison (VIDEO) From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

These doctors claimed HCQ worked and was saving lives. Shortly after their presentation, and after 17 million views, the videos from the doctors were taken down by Facebook and YouTube. Americans were not allowed to see the truth.

One doctor at the conference said:

We want to defend our families and our citizens. Well and to close this, this story is really quite simple. If you look behind the curtains, you’ll see ok, this medical story with COVID-19, we have the facts – IT’S A SCAM – IT’S FAKE. So we need to ask who gets the benefit out of this and who has got the power to CREATE THIS FAKE. Well and the target, it’s about you. You the citizens, you and the economy, it’s about the economy stupid. It’s about the economy.

The doctors concluded that we need solidarity.

Over 600 doctors in Germany and Austria have come together in an organisation, to investigate why the covid over-reaction is occurring, damaging society

Tagged here to the point where the lead doc (and ex-army officer) explains why they are doing this: https://t.co/Zw4IKlfKo0 — Ivor Cummins (@FatEmperor) August 12, 2020

People are dying from COVID not from catching the virus, but from electing not to have surgeries that are needed.

Note the emotion that hits hims when he says “it’s for my kids”. And he’s a retired army officer as well as a highly-accomplished MD> Note it – and wake up. — Ivor Cummins (@FatEmperor) August 12, 2020

The doctors have a website where they share more on the worldwide reactions to COVID.

The world is waking up to the COVID-19 scam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

