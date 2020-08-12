https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Dr-Pepper-soda-coronavirus-covid/2020/08/12/id/981875

Dr Pepper has announced the company is experiencing a shortage of its product to supply stores.

“We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days,” Dr Pepper tweeted from its account on Monday. “We’re working on it – hang tight!”

The Dr. Pepper Twitter account added, “Having trouble finding your favorite Dr Pepper product? We’re doing everything we can to get it back in your hands. That means working with our distribution partners to keep our shelves stocked nationwide, while ensuring the safety of our employees.”

The company said it has a shortage of all Dr Pepper flavors and recommended reaching out to nearby retailers to ask if any of the soda is in supply. Despite the shortage, sales of Dr Pepper have gone up by 15%, according to an email from the company to the Today Show.

“Rest assured that we’re working with our local distribution partners experiencing low inventory levels in certain markets to meet this increased demand, and we encourage every loyal Dr Pepper fan to continue checking their local retailer for their favorite varieties,” the company said.

According to CNN, Dr Pepper is in such low supply due to its high demand. It’s also likely that the shortage of aluminum cans from people consuming more canned beer and soda at home instead of at restaurants could be contributing to Dr Pepper’s low supply.

