An Air Force helicopter was shot at from the ground and forced to make an emergency landing in Virginia, injuring at least one crew member, according to Pentagon officials.

The UH-1N Huey helicopter, assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, had been on a routine training flight Monday before it made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon at Manassas Regional Airport in northern Virginia, the base said in a statement to The Hill.

“The aircraft safely landed and the incident is currently under investigation with local and federal authorities,” the base added.

Joint Base Andrews, located in suburban Maryland, is home to the presidential aircraft Air Force One.

The injured crew member was admitted to a hospital and later released. The FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) is investigating the situation along with local law enforcement.

“WFO is working jointly with our law enforcement partners, including the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the FBI said in a statement. “One individual in the helicopter sustained a non-threatening injury, for which he was treated and subsequently released from the hospital.”

