https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-chick-hit-by-munitions/

Posted by Kane on August 12, 2020 11:20 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

See the full video thread — There’s much more

Full arrest report from Portland police…

Trans Antifa Mugshot

Peter Wilson Curtis, the 40-year-old transvestite who goes to violent protests/riots almost every day in Portland, was arrested again. He is charged with multiple offenses.

See the full video thread — There’s much more

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...