https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/antifa-chick-hit-by-munitions/
Projectiles were thrown at officers and they fired crowd control munitions. May have hit the girl who was yelling at them in the previous video. I saw her on the ground, then others helped carry her away. pic.twitter.com/d62Vztwop4
— Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020
See the full video thread — There’s much more
I should probably throw a warning up on this, but if you couldn’t see what they were holding… here it is. Demetria Hester telling troopers that their wives are cheating on them “with something of that size.” Now she’s back to telling them that their moms/families/kids hate them pic.twitter.com/etngjhhT1H
— Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 11, 2020
Full arrest report from Portland police…
Trans Antifa Mugshot
Peter Wilson Curtis, the 40-year-old transvestite who goes to violent protests/riots almost every day in Portland, was arrested again. He is charged with multiple offenses.
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 11, 2020