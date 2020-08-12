https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/12/are-these-people-high-wapo-thinks-kamala-harris-is-perfect-for-joe-biden-because-shes-a-small-c-conservative/

We knew the Washington Post would be covering themselves in glory over Kamala Harris, but we’re honestly impressed by just how much glory.

It wasn’t enough to try to argue that, ackshually, Harris didn’t call Joe Biden a racist during the Democratic primary debates. They’re also trying to argue that, ackshually, Kamala Harris is … well, just look:

Welp.

Go big or go home, we guess.

Get a new dealer, WaPo. Before you hurt yourselves.

