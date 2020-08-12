https://www.dailywire.com/news/ben-jerrys-ice-cream-goes-after-u-k-s-secretary-of-state-gets-smacked

Ben & Jerry’s, an ice cream company known for their left-wing activism, lectured British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel this week about the migrants who were illegally coming to the U.K. on boats. The secretary’s office responded with a sharp rebuke.

Ben & Jerry’s latest attempt at political activism comes as the U.K. and other countries in Europe are facing high numbers of illegal immigrants entering their countries.

“At least 235 migrants in 17 boats landed or were picked up by British Coast Guard and Border Force boats on Thursday, surpassing the prior week’s high of 202 arrivals in one day,” Fox News reported. “[British Immigration Minister Chris Philp] said over 1,000 migrants had been detained by the French government this year, but that the numbers still getting through was ‘unacceptable’ to both governments.”

Patel issued a statement late last week on the issue, saying, “The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling and unacceptably high. The figures are shameful.”

“France and other EU states are safe countries. Genuine refugees should claim asylum there, not risk their lives and break the law by coming to the UK,” Patel continued. Patel later added, “We also need the cooperation of the French to intercept boats and return migrants back to France. I know that when the British people say they want to take back control of our borders – this is exactly what they mean.”

THREAD: The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling and unacceptably high. The figures are shameful. France and other EU states are safe countries. Genuine refugees should claim asylum there, not risk their lives and break the law by coming to the UK. pic.twitter.com/qy2ykYicvl — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) August 7, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s responded to Patel’s remarks by going after her on Twitter, writing, “Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture. We pulled together a thread for you. People wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice. The UK hasn’t resettled any refugees since March, but wars and violence continue. What we need is more safe and legal routes.”

Ben & Jerry’s tweeted out numerous news articles promoting the leftist talking point that people “cannot be illegal” for having illegally entered a country.

“People cannot be illegal. And, it is enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention that crossing a border ‘illegally’ should not impact your asylum claim,” the company continued. “‘Stronger’ borders aren’t the answer and only puts more lives at risk.”

“Let’s remember we’re all human and have the same rights to life regardless of the country we happen to have been born in,” the company concluded. “And once more for the back: PEOPLE CANNOT BE ILLEGAL.”

In response to Ben & Jerry’s attempt to lecture Patel, a “source” with the Home Office told BBC Political Correspondent Chris Mason: “Priti is working day [and] night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs [and] are of serious concern. If that means upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food then so be it.”

OOOF! Home Office source: “Priti is working day&night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs&are of serious concern. If that means upsetting the social media team for a brand of overpriced junk food then so be it.” https://t.co/QIrfXOjZ5w — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) August 11, 2020

Reactions from Ben & Jerry’s thread on Twitter were mixed on social media.

