https://hannity.com/media-room/beyond-looting-chicago-mayor-says-recent-riots-planned-attack-from-organized-criminals/
BEYOND LOOTING? Chicago Mayor Says Recent Riots ‘Planned Attack’ from ‘Organized Criminals’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot deflected growing criticism from her handling of recent riots in the nation’s third largest city; saying the looting along a famous tourist district was a “planned attack” from “organized criminals.
The post BEYOND LOOTING? Chicago Mayor Says Recent Riots ‘Planned Attack’ from ‘Organized Criminals’ appeared first on Sean Hannity.