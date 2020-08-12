https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/08/12/biden-accuser-tara-reade-the-democratic-party-has-become-an-enabler-to-sexual-predators-n782329

Now that Joe Biden has finally picked a VP, Ol’ Whatsername, it’s time for Democrats to pretend again that they care about women. All the same people who went after Sarah Palin in 2008 — “She owns a tanning bed! She consulted a witch doctor! Her womb is a clown car!” — will now spend the next three months scolding anybody who dares to criticize the female Democrat who will be the de facto president if Joe Biden survives long enough for America to vote him in. If you thought journalists and other liberals were insane up until now, you’re not going to enjoy the next 83 days.

But if Biden somehow imagined that picking a woman was going to make us all forget about the credible accusations of sexual misconduct in his past, he’s wrong as usual. Tara Reade isn’t going away, and she isn’t letting these bullying, power-hungry Dems intimidate her from speaking out.

Scott Whitlock, Newsbusters:

In an exclusive interview with NewsBusters on Wednesday, Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, spoke out about the selection of Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Harris has previously said that Reade should be “heard” and that she believes other Biden accusers. Reade told me: “Journalists should be asking her pointedly why there was a smear campaign on me and why Kamala was so aggressive and assertive with [then-Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh and here she knows there is a credible sexual assault accusation against Senator Biden…” She cautioned, “To approach sexual violence as a partisan issue is not only dismissive to the survivors and dangerous to the victims. It is the reason why survivors are afraid to come forward.” Still, Reade concluded, “The Democratic Party has become an enabler to sexual predators.”

The COVID-19 Chinese virus crisis has been a blessing in disguise for Biden because when he’s sitting in front of a webcam in his basement all day, he isn’t out on the campaign trail creeping on every woman and girl he can get his mitts on. But his credible accusers just won’t leave him alone. Now that he’s got a woman to run interference for him, I assume Kamala will be the one fielding any press questions about Tara Reade.

Ha ha ha, just kidding! There won’t be any press questions about Tara Reade. Reminding people about the credible accusation against Biden might dissuade people from voting for him, and none of these “journalists” want to be remembered as The Reporter Who Gave Us Trump’s Second Term.

Just like none of them will ask Harris why she accepted Biden’s offer when just a year ago she hit him with “I’m not saying you’re a racist, but you’re a racist” during one of the debates.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

She even had “That Little Girl Was Me” t-shirts printed up in advance to shame him! It was a kill shot. Yet she missed, and she ended up dropping out of the race three months before the Iowa caucuses. Now, ol’ Joe has rewarded her for it.

And why? Why would he elevate his one challenger who accused him of bigotry? This fellow has come up with the best explanation I’ve seen:

The Kamala pick does nothing electorally. She flopped before Iowa. The Bernie wing hates her. Biden is only the nominee in the first place because of his dominant performance with African-American voters. W*men were already voting Dem The constituency for this pick was journos https://t.co/3F9Im6hAkv — Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) August 12, 2020

Harris flamed out early, she’s not a good campaigner and freezes when confronted with a question she doesn’t want to answer, and she doesn’t bring anything to the table that Biden doesn’t have already. Except for her main constituency: journos. The journos love her.

Remember this?

We kind of forced @kamalaharris to try on this awesome oversized rainbow sequin jacket … She snapped it up. @alivitali perfectly named it as "the Mardi Gras Jacket" #2020 #SouthCarolina #CampaignFashionReport pic.twitter.com/2G0NFRkKL6 — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) February 16, 2019

Get ready for more of that. Kamala and all the Washington “journalists” are gonna have a Girls’ Day Out for the next three months. Tee-hee!

And all the while, they’ll pretend Tara Reade isn’t there. They’ll pretend #MeToo and #TimesUp never happened, only to be abandoned the millisecond it threatened the Democratic Party. They’ll pretend they care about anything except power.

