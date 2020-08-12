https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/watch-black-chicago-residents-send-blm-protesters-packing-were-not-gonna-have-that-stop-antagonizing-our-police/

Residents of Englewood, Illinois got wind of a Black Lives Matter protest at the police station.

A group of residents got together and showed up and told the BLM protesters to get out.

The residents argue that a lot of these s0-called protesters are from out of town, and they’re coming into cities and destroying them and causing chaos and bitterness between locals and police. To keep that from happening in their community, they decided to fight back and kick them out.

From Hot Air: A protest Tuesday started over a Chicago police-involved shooting and ended when Englewood residents pushed back. Expletives were dropped, and there was pushing and shoving, which forced the protesters to retreat. A caravan started on 64th and Cottage Grove, and the protesters eventually ended up in front of the 7th District police station, but it didn’t last long. “If you ain’t from Englewood, get the F*** out of here,” longtime neighborhood resident Darryl Smith told protesters…. “A lot of people saying the looting started because of Englewood. We are tired of Englewood getting a black eye, those people were opportunist,” Smith said. He says he’s not buying it and he and other Englewood residents had wanted the protesters from Black Lives Matter Chicago, Good Kids Mad City and other groups to leave.

You can watch the video below:

I’m glad they kicked them out…and this isn’t a First Amendment issue.

I’m sorry, but BLM has earned the reputation of being violent by their actions; if you see a “protest,” chances are someone or something is getting “busted up.”

That’s just common sense at this point.

Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I saw an actual “peaceful protest” from this group. Maybe back in May?

And by the way, standing in the middle of a freeway or street is not “peaceful.” You have no business being there and you’re antagonizing, disrupting drivers, and breaking the law by obstructing motorists so as to be heard.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

