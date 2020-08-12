https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/511691-booker-hits-back-at-trump-tweet-mocks-misspelling-of-name

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerCalifornia Dems back Yang after he expresses disappointment over initial DNC lineup Obamas, Clintons to headline Biden’s nominating convention Senators ask for removal of tariffs on EU food, wine, spirits: report MORE (D-N.J.) blasted President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrat calls on White House to withdraw ambassador to Belarus nominee TikTok collected data from mobile devices to track Android users: report Peterson wins Minnesota House primary in crucial swing district MORE on Wednesday after he posted a tweet suggesting former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be ‘fine choice’ for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE would install Booker as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary, misspelling the New Jersey senator’s name as “Corey.”

“Donaled, your racism is showing. -Cory,” the onetime presidential candidate tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Donaled, your racism is showing.

-Cory https://t.co/jrHIoqJ8A2 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump on Wednesday continued his frequent attacks on Obama-era fair housing rules, tweeting “The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me.”

The president went on to claim that as president, Biden would reimplement the rule “in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!” While Biden has pledged to reinstate the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, Booker has not expressed interest in the HUD post.

Most recent polling indicates that Trump trails Biden among suburban women, and the president has repeatedly claimed Biden represents a threat to the suburbs and their residents. On multiple occasions, he has also falsely claimed the former vice president seeks to “abolish the suburbs” as president.

He has also involved the “housewife” framing before, urging “Suburban Housewives of America” to read an op-ed in favor of repealing the AFFH rule. In July, he claimed that repealing the AFFH would ensure suburban families are not “bothered or financially hurt” by the presence of low-income housing in their neighborhoods.

The president’s claims also contradict HUD’s rationale for replacing the rule. While the department has said it was intended to give local governments more leeway in preventing discrimination, Trump has said the repeal keeps low-income housing from “invading” neighborhoods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

