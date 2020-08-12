https://bigleaguepolitics.com/brave-new-world-health-experts-propose-spiking-water-supply-with-lithium-to-stop-covid-19-suicides/

Scientists in the United Kingdom are seriously proposing dosing the water supply with lithium to prevent people from committing suicide due to the despair caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns and mass hysteria.

Research has been published in The British Journal of Psychiatry indicating that the use of lithium can result in a lower suicide rate. British health “experts” are attempting to take this correlation and use it as an excuse to drug certain communities that are at risk.

“The prevalence of mental health conditions and national suicide rates are increasing in many countries. Worldwide, over 800,000 people die by suicide every year, and suicide is the leading cause of death among persons aged 15-24 years,” said Anjum Memon, lead author of the study and epidemiology chair at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, in a press release.

“In these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent increase in the incidence of mental health conditions, accessing ways to improve community mental health and reduce the incidence of anxiety, depression and suicide is ever more important,” he added.

It is being suggested that “randomized community trials” could take place where unsuspecting communities are drugged with lithium. However, this creates obvious ethical dilemmas, and the scientists are unsure of the amount of lithium that would be needed in the water supply to actually prevent suicides. Still, the medical experts seem dead set on putting their controversial proposal into action.

“The levels of lithium in drinking water are far lower than those recommended when lithium is used as medicine although the duration of exposure may be far longer, potentially starting at conception. These findings are also consistent with the finding in clinical trials that lithium reduces suicide and related behaviours in people with a mood disorder,” said Professor Allan Young, Chair of Mood Disorders at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London.

“Next steps might include testing this hypothesis by randomised community trials of lithium supplementation of the water supply, particularly in communities (or settings) with demonstrated high prevalence of mental health conditions, violent criminal behaviour, chronic substance abuse and risk of suicide. This may provide further evidence to support the hypothesis that lithium could be used at the community level to reduce or combat the risk of these conditions,” Memon said.

The system that is coming to fruition is similar to what Aldous Huxley predicted in his 1932 dystopian novel, “Brave New World,” in which the pharmacological drugging of society resulted in a citizenry loving their enslavement and servitude. He did not write his book as fiction, but rather as a glimpse into the hell that the future inevitably would bring to fruition.

Huxley said in an ominous 1962 speech that “we are in process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and presumably will always exist to get people to love their servitude.”

These scientific and medical “experts” know that the COVID-19 pandemic gives them the perfect opportunity to enact invasive and Draconian policies straight out of Brave New World. They are not particularly concerned with protecting individual rights as they go full steam ahead toward technocracy.

