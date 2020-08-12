https://www.marketwatch.com/story/british-economy-collapsed-by-most-on-record-in-the-second-quarter-11597212972?mod=home-page

The British economy collapsed in the second quarter by the most on record, in the worst showing of any major economy during the pandemic.

The U.K. gross domestic product quarter-on-quarter fall of 20.4% in the second quarter was worse than even hard-hit France and Spain. It was double the roughly 10% declines of the U.S. and Germany during the period.

The 20.4% decline was slightly better than the 21.2% decline forecast by economists.

“The economy began to bounce back in June with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and house building continuing to recover. Despite this, GDP in June remains a sixth below its level in February, before the virus struck,” said Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician and director general for economic statistics.

U.K. GDP did rise 8.7% in June, the ONS said, a rise suggesting the country already is out of a technical recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

Even as the U.K. has opened up, it still has more restrictions than other advanced economies. The Goldman Sachs effective lockdown index for the U.K. is twice as high as France’s, and also above the U.S., Germany, Italy and Spain. People in Manchester, east Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire are banned from meeting different households indoors.

Economists at Citi are forecasting a 15.5% rebound in the third quarter, but still are nervous about the state of the U.K. economy. “In recent weeks the recovery in household spending seems to have lost momentum. With downside risks to the labor market accumulating, the outlook remains relatively weak. We think the U.K. faces a relatively protracted path to economic recovery, with reconfiguration associated with both Brexit and COVID weighing from here,” they said in a note to clients.