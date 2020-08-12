https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/12/byron-york-isnt-buying-abc-news-jonathan-karls-defense-of-ny-times-desperate-attempt-to-debunk-viral-video-of-portland-bible-burning/

Almost two weeks ago video circulated of some members of the destructive mob in Portland, Oregon burning Bibles.

The New York Times “fact check” has found that it wasn’t a “stack” of Bibles (as was originally reported) and that the story is mostly a Russian disinformation campaign. Byron York was among those rolling their eyes at this latest spin effort:

NYT debunks Portland Bible-burning story. It wasn’t a ‘stack’ of Bibles. It was just one. Or maybe two. And it was only ‘kindling to start a bigger fire.’ Yes, an American flag was also burned. And yes, the crowd cheered. But it’s Russian disinformation… https://t.co/K0c6onx1za pic.twitter.com/XVBGfFXVXz — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2020

But ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl came to the defense of the Times’ fact check:

I think the point the article was making is that the Bible burning was done by just a few people and was unnoticed by most of the protestors and that the video, which portrayed the burning as the focus of the protest, was circulated by a Russian news agency — jonkarl (@jonkarl) August 12, 2020

Coming from the MSM that was very expected, and York’s not buying it:

In my opinion, the story clearly tried to downplay the incident. Also in my view, shows need for NYT and others to figure out how to present stories that are accurate, even though they have also been exploited by Russian state-affiliated media.https://t.co/KC53AJ0yCA — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 12, 2020

Yes, the Times was very clearly downplaying what happened. Gee, why could that be?

Or the point is that the legacy media has a specific narrative to share instead of stating clear and obvious facts. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) August 12, 2020

Reminder that the lead reporters for our outlets of record are defending burning of a Bible and other books as “just an isolated incident” https://t.co/Vp2iFCNqaN — JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) August 12, 2020

the NYT (or @jonkarl, or anyone in the MSM for that matter) complaining about a story whose core claims are true but are misleadingly presented to serve an ideological agenda is <chef’s kiss> if that’s out of bounds now, I’d say the news business needs some reforming — embryo cow thing (@becomingworthy) August 12, 2020

…So Russia cared more about Bibles than the American media? — Tallulah~River (@Tallulah_River) August 12, 2020

Just a few Bibles were burned. Why are you Christians so touchy? https://t.co/ZH1osvEWF3 — ML (@just_mindy) August 12, 2020

Just imagine the media reaction at a similar scenario with different books.

I wonder how different his reporting would be if it was Koran’s being burned at a protest?🤔 https://t.co/UXmYwDgo3s — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕝 (@JoshD0110) August 12, 2020

I wonder if had it been a Koran would their attitude towards it be just as flippant… — 🙂Richard’s Ghost Ain’t Gonna Wear A Mask🙂 (@DaGhostOfRichie) August 12, 2020

We both know the answer — ML (@just_mindy) August 12, 2020

Yep.

Tags:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

