California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has the power to replace Sen. Kamala Harris should Joe Biden win the presidential election in 2020, on Monday said he’s already received pitches to fill her position, reports The Hill.

When asked by a reporter if people had already pitched themselves to be Harris’ successor, Newsom replied: “You may be the only one that hasn’t, unless you just did. And that is only a slight exaggeration.”

But the Democratic governor says he’s focused on containing the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t be any more pointed privately than I am publicly. That’s not what I’m focused on right now. I’m focused on what I need to be focused on, and that’s you and your health, that’s economy and its needs and the support we need to provide small businesses and the priority of getting our kids back in school. That’s what matters to you, and that’s what matters to me as my top priority,” he said.

Biden’s selection Tuesday of Harris sets off a massive political fight to be her replacement should Biden win.

Several names being floated to replace her include Rep. Karen Bass, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Katie Porter, among others.

